Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 397,507 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.51% of Devon Energy worth $124,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after buying an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,311,000 after purchasing an additional 138,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Devon Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,094,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,456,000 after purchasing an additional 699,743 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DVN opened at $40.66 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

