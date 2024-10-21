Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALLY

Ally Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $35.01 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 43,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 907,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at $942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.