Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 39.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

