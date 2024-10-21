Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Shares Purchased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 297,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 18,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAL opened at $25.13 on Monday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.0427 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

