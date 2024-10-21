Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 30,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $165.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

