Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $251.75 million, a PE ratio of -461.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

