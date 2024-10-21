Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Reduced by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,410,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,703 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $659,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.99 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.98 and a 200 day moving average of $183.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

