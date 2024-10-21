Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $321.66 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.45.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

