Analysts Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target at $183.92

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.06 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.15. The firm has a market cap of $240.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 28,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 115,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

