Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -268.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Annaly Capital Management

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.