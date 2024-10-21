Antero Midstream Co. (AM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 89.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM opened at $15.15 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Midstream

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.