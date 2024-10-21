Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $138.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 230.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.8% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $146.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.89.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

