Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $155.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ares Management from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Up 0.7 %

ARES opened at $169.89 on Friday. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.00 and a 200-day moving average of $143.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $3,201,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,096,414.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,950,570.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,466,929.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $3,201,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,202 shares in the company, valued at $55,096,414.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 582,640 shares of company stock worth $84,659,248. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.