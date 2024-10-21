Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.
Athabasca Oil Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $4.19.
About Athabasca Oil
