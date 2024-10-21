Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

