Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts recently commented on AURA shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AURA

Insider Transactions at Aura Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

In related news, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $72,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 121,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,150.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Aura Biosciences news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $300,903.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,357.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $72,722.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 121,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,150.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 561,766 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 785,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 194.5% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 327,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 216,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 41,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 48,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Aura Biosciences stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.37. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.