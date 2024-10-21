Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Given New $22.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lifesci Capital raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AURA opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $581.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $72,722.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 121,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,150.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $72,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 121,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,150.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $300,903.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,357.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 113.4% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 561,766 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 14.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 41,711 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.