Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $6.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Azul to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.98. Azul has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.26.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Azul by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth $51,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 20.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Azul by 9.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

