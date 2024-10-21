B. Riley Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:RILYP)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.
B. Riley Financial Stock Up 2.3 %
RILYP stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $20.55.
About B. Riley Financial
