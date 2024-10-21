B. Riley Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:RILYP)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

RILYP stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

