Baker Boyer National Bank Acquires 439 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,667,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 15.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $45,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,702,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,014,000 after buying an additional 280,571 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,673,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,797,000 after acquiring an additional 157,381 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 505,162 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,539,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,449 shares in the last quarter.

DFAX opened at $26.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

