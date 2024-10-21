Baker Boyer National Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $299,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDT opened at $25.30 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

