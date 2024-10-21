Baker Boyer National Bank Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,364,000 after buying an additional 614,982 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,527,000 after buying an additional 53,063 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 650,896 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,563,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,964,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $66.07 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

