Baker Boyer National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baker Boyer National Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,663,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $242.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.11 and its 200 day moving average is $224.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

