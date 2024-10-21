Baker Boyer National Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Point Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Point Wealth Management now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 186,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,927 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 671,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VONG stock opened at $98.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $98.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

