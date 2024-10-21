Baker Boyer National Bank Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,194,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 66,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

