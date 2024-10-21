Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 4,188 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFIV stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.