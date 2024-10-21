Barclays Begins Coverage on BKV (NYSE:BKV)

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE BKV opened at $18.45 on Monday. BKV has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

In related news, CFO John T. Jimenez bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,932. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John T. Jimenez acquired 16,500 shares of BKV stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 273,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,932. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Rita Valois bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,994. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $393,300 in the last three months.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

