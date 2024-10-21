Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Invests $231,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $96,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 34.8% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

HD opened at $415.00 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $411.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HD. Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

