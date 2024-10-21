BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BILL from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BILL from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Jacobs acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.16 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,559 shares in the company, valued at $508,156.44. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,573,000 after buying an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BILL by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after acquiring an additional 575,084 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $59,341,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in BILL by 13.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,508 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL stock opened at $57.77 on Monday. BILL has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $107.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

