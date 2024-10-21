Blackstone Loan Financing Limited Declares Dividend of €0.02 (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:BGLF opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 439.38, a current ratio of 528.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £3.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 52-week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.70 ($0.01). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.65.

About Blackstone Loan Financing

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

