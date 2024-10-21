Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 54 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 114.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Evercore ISI raised Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.69.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $588.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $606.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 133.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $583.57 and its 200 day moving average is $521.95.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,738.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,840.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

