Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 17,282 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 316.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 90,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 51,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

NYSE PLTR opened at $42.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 252.78 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

