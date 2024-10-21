Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,511 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $5,271,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,865,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,485,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 164,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 290.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 199,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 148,580 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

