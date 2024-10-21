Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

