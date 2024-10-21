Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.2% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 50.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on Marriott International in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $265.60 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $266.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.95 and a 200-day moving average of $238.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

