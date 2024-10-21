Blue Trust Inc. Sells 76,015 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,015 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Wealthcare LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.37 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.25.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

