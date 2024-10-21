Boeing (BA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.85) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boeing to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.79.

View Our Latest Report on BA

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.