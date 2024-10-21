Boeing (BA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.85) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boeing to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Boeing Stock Performance
Shares of BA stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.