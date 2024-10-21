Boston Scientific (BSX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $88.07 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Scientific
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- About the Markup Calculator
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.