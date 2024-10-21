Boston Scientific (BSX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $88.07 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.