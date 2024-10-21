Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Lifted by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 70,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 65,078 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 206,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $53.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

