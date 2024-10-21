British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.52. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $39.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 79.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 131.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 186,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

