Brokerages Set 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Target Price at $45.25

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDMT opened at $8.53 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

