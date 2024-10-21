Brokerages Set Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Target Price at C$10.67

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Enerflex Price Performance

EFX opened at C$9.06 on Friday. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$5.44 and a 52-week high of C$9.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of C$840.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.734413 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.