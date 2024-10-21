Brokerages Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Price Target at C$36.36

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JWEL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total transaction of C$276,373.04. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total value of C$276,373.04. Also, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 24,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$817,380.54. Insiders sold a total of 72,058 shares of company stock worth $2,307,317 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$35.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$22.10 and a 1 year high of C$35.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

