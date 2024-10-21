Brokerages Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) PT at $73.43

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.43.

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,308 shares of company stock valued at $16,984,829. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

