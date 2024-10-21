Brokerages Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) PT at $142.85

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 434,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,648 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.