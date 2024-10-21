Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT at $112.53

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.73%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,964 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after acquiring an additional 661,144 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,993,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

