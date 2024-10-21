Brokerages Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price at $492.92

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $492.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $474.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $483.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $475.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.93 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $341.90 and a twelve month high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,755 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 236,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

