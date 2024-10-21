Brokers Set Expectations for TSE:RCI Q3 Earnings

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.
