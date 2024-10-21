Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

