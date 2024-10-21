Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.3% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.16.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $601.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $229.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $607.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

