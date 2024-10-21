Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Boosts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.44.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $112.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $116.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

